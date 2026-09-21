Inmate stabbed to death by two fellow prisoners inside Delhi jail

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





He sustained a stab injury to his neck, the police said.



He was taken to BSA Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.



A case is being registered at Samaypur Badli police station in this connection, they added.



Senior police officers reached the jail and hospital after receiving information about the incident. The medico-legal case report has been collected and CCTV footage is being examined, the police said. -- PTI

An undertrial inmate was allegedly stabbed to death by two fellow prisoners inside Central Jail No. 10 in Delhi's Rohini on Monday, the police said.The deceased, identified as Pradeep alias Mohinder (31), was lodged in barrack number 203 of the prison in judicial custody, they said.According to preliminary information, Pradeep was returning towards his barrack when he was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by two fellow inmates.