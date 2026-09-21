Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India-New Zealand trade pact to come into force on Oct 20: Goyal

Mon, 21 September 2026
Share:
13:58
image
The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement will come into force on October 20, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The two countries had on April 27 signed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost two-way commerce in goods and services and promote investments.

The agreement will come into force on Dussehra, which is on Oct 20, Goyal said.

The FTA provides duty-free access for 100 per cent of India's exports to New Zealand.

Currently, New Zealand maintains peak tariffs of up to 10 per cent on key Indian goods, including ceramics, carpets, automobiles, and auto components.

New Zealand has committed to invest $20 billion over 15 years in India. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! White House removes CNN from TV pool amid Trump rants
LIVE! White House removes CNN from TV pool amid Trump rants

Student suicide: IIT Bombay suspends dean, director to stay
Student suicide: IIT Bombay suspends dean, director to stay

IIT Bombay has suspended Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from his deanship and issued a formal apology, retracting its earlier statements regarding the circumstances of student Sahil Wakode's suicide. The institute acknowledged that...

Modi said UP to be divided into 4 states after...: Minister
Modi said UP to be divided into 4 states after...: Minister

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has revived the long-standing discussion about dividing Uttar Pradesh, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him the state could be split into four parts after a caste census. Rajbhar's statement,...

Ravi Kishan: 'People Threw Stones At Me'
Ravi Kishan: 'People Threw Stones At Me'

'I have seen all the storms and floods. I have crawled and reached here.'

Kite-Flying For Gaza Brings Cops To Student's Home
Kite-Flying For Gaza Brings Cops To Student's Home

A Mumbai student activist's home was subjected to a nine-hour police search following her participation in a global kite-flying event expressing solidarity with children in Gaza.