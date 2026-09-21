IIT Bombay rubbishes reports of director's resignation

13:05

IIT Bombay says its director has not resigned and rubbishes reports in connection with student's suicide. IIT Bombay says it regrets earlier communication concerning circumstances surrounding student's death.



An earlier report by news agency PTI had said that the institute's director, Prof Shireesh Kedare, would resign today, but noted he must follow the process.



The Board of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the issue.



The institute's administration has agreed to 18 demands put forth by the protesters during a meeting.



Sahil Ravindra Wakode (22), a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hotel room on the IIT Bombay's Powai campus on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.