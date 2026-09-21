Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rain forecast for parts of Andhra from Sep 21 to 25

Mon, 21 September 2026
Share:
22:17
File image
File image
The IMD on Monday forecast heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 21 to 25, accompanied by strong winds reaching up to 50 km per hour.

Isolated places in Coastal Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema are expected to receive heavy rain, a release said.

"Heavy rain is likely in isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema," it said, adding that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in the same regions.

According to the Met Department, a well-marked low pressure area over east central and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal moved west and north westwards to lay over west central and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning.

The associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over west central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours into a deep depression. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US media unites against Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW
LIVE! US media unites against Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW

Trump-media tiff escalates as he defends ban on CNN, MS NOW
Trump-media tiff escalates as he defends ban on CNN, MS NOW

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) defended his decision to bar CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO from the White House, characterising the media access ban as an action against "fake news" rather than an attack on constitutional...

Jamui teens harassed: 3 arrested, 4 on the run; POCSO invoked
Jamui teens harassed: 3 arrested, 4 on the run; POCSO invoked

Bihar Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a deeply disturbing viral video from Jamui showing the harassment of a young couple, an incident that has sparked widespread social media outrage and strong political...

Mumbai BMW crash: Driver had history of reckless driving
Mumbai BMW crash: Driver had history of reckless driving

The driver of a speeding BMW involved in a fatal crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road, which killed three students, had a documented history of reckless driving and drunk and disorderly conduct. Police have registered an FIR against the...

Student suicide: IIT-B suspends dean, director to stay
Student suicide: IIT-B suspends dean, director to stay

IIT Bombay has removed Suryanarayana Doolla, Dean of Administrative Affairs, from his post and issued a public apology following the death by suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, who his parents allege faced caste-based...