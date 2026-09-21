Heavy rain forecast for parts of Andhra from Sep 21 to 25

22:17

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The IMD on Monday forecast heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 21 to 25, accompanied by strong winds reaching up to 50 km per hour.



Isolated places in Coastal Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema are expected to receive heavy rain, a release said.



"Heavy rain is likely in isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema," it said, adding that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in the same regions.



According to the Met Department, a well-marked low pressure area over east central and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal moved west and north westwards to lay over west central and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning.



The associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over west central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours into a deep depression. -- PTI