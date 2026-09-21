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HC orders probe into caste-based humiliation charge in NLU

Mon, 21 September 2026
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The Allahabad high court has ordered an independent inquiry against the head of the Department of Law and warden of the boys' hostel at Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj over allegations of caste-based humiliation and discrimination raised by two students.

Justice Vinod Diwakar also directed an independent re-evaluation of the answer sheets of one of the students and barred the concerned HOD-warden from having any role in his evaluation, disciplinary matters or hostel-related matters concerning the petitioners.

However, the court made it clear that it was not recording any finding on the truth of the allegations.

It asked Archana Singh-I, Judge, Small Cause Court, District Court, Prayagraj, and Arun Kumar Yadav, Special Chief Judicial Magistrate, Prayagraj, to conduct an inquiry and submit report in the matter.

The inquiry will ascertain whether students belonging to the SC-ST communities were subjected to caste-based humiliation or discrimination by respondent no. 6 (HOD and warden). -- PTI

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