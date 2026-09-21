Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

F-35 aircraft likely to be part of exercise in 2nd edition of 'Tarang Shakti'

Mon, 21 September 2026
Share:
21:50
File image of an F-35 fighter jet.
File image of an F-35 fighter jet.
The second edition of India's premier multinational air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' is set to be hosted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from September 26-October 12, with fifth-generation fighter aircraft F-35 of the US likely to be part of the exercise, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

While there is no official word on it yet, if the multi-role stealth fighter jet takes part in the exercise, it would be the F-35 aircraft's debut in 'Tarang Shakti'. Though, F-35 earlier has taken part in Aero India 2025.

'Tarang Shakti', the largest multilateral air exercise in India, aims to showcase the country's defence prowess and provide a platform to participating forces to foster interoperability.

The Indian Air Force on Monday said the second edition of the exercise will bring global air forces together for "high-octane joint tactical manoeuvres".

"Stay tuned as elite aviators take to the skies!" it posted on X along with a short teaser video.

The post did not mention the names of the participating foreign countries. However, a curtain-raiser briefing by the IAF on the upcoming exercise is scheduled to be held here on September 22. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US media unites against Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW
LIVE! US media unites against Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW

Trump-media tiff escalates as he defends ban on CNN, MS NOW
Trump-media tiff escalates as he defends ban on CNN, MS NOW

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) defended his decision to bar CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO from the White House, characterising the media access ban as an action against "fake news" rather than an attack on constitutional...

Jamui teens harassed: 3 arrested, 4 on the run; POCSO invoked
Jamui teens harassed: 3 arrested, 4 on the run; POCSO invoked

Bihar Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a deeply disturbing viral video from Jamui showing the harassment of a young couple, an incident that has sparked widespread social media outrage and strong political...

Mumbai BMW crash: Driver had history of reckless driving
Mumbai BMW crash: Driver had history of reckless driving

The driver of a speeding BMW involved in a fatal crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road, which killed three students, had a documented history of reckless driving and drunk and disorderly conduct. Police have registered an FIR against the...

Student suicide: IIT-B suspends dean, director to stay
Student suicide: IIT-B suspends dean, director to stay

IIT Bombay has removed Suryanarayana Doolla, Dean of Administrative Affairs, from his post and issued a public apology following the death by suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, who his parents allege faced caste-based...