F-35 aircraft likely to be part of exercise in 2nd edition of 'Tarang Shakti'

21:50

File image of an F-35 fighter jet.

The second edition of India's premier multinational air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' is set to be hosted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from September 26-October 12, with fifth-generation fighter aircraft F-35 of the US likely to be part of the exercise, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.



While there is no official word on it yet, if the multi-role stealth fighter jet takes part in the exercise, it would be the F-35 aircraft's debut in 'Tarang Shakti'. Though, F-35 earlier has taken part in Aero India 2025.



'Tarang Shakti', the largest multilateral air exercise in India, aims to showcase the country's defence prowess and provide a platform to participating forces to foster interoperability.



The Indian Air Force on Monday said the second edition of the exercise will bring global air forces together for "high-octane joint tactical manoeuvres".



"Stay tuned as elite aviators take to the skies!" it posted on X along with a short teaser video.



The post did not mention the names of the participating foreign countries. However, a curtain-raiser briefing by the IAF on the upcoming exercise is scheduled to be held here on September 22. -- PTI