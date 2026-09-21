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Doctor couple alleges harassment at Kolkata mall, 6 arrested

Mon, 21 September 2026
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Six youths were arrested for allegedly harassing a couple at a multiplex in a shopping mall in Kolkata's Kasba area, the police said on Monday.

The doctor couple, residents of Bansdroni, lodged a complaint at Kasba police station after the incident late on Sunday evening. 

It was alleged that the youths, who were under the influence of alcohol, made objectionable remarks directed at the woman, a police officer said.

When she objected to their behaviour, an altercation broke out, he said.

The woman alleged that several female friends of the youths were also present at the time of the incident.

They later allegedly accused the couple of molestation, leading to a further confrontation, the officer said.

As the situation escalated, employees of the multiplex intervened and alerted the police. A team reached the spot shortly afterwards, he said.

It was also alleged that the youths continued to abuse the couple even in the presence of police.

The arrested persons were identified as Anand Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Srijan Darbar, Manoj Roy and Arindam Ghosh, police said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said. -- PTI

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