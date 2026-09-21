Dimag ka dahi

16:04

Reader Sumit Rajawade sent us this experience:





'And this, at a time when the Maharashtra FDA is doing commendable work around food safety and enforcement. This incident reminded me that food safety is not only about contamination, rotting ingredients or poor storage conditions. It is also about something much more basic -- trusting the information printed on the pack.



'For a product consumed across age groups, a wrong date cannot be treated as a small printing error. And so sometimes quality control fails not for the product per se, but for the information printed on the product.'



'This tub of curd made me read the label twice. "Manufactured: 16 Sep 2026. Use by: 03 Sep 2026."So what exactly am I looking at?If the manufacturing date is a misprint, was this then an expired product?If the expiry date is misprinted, perhaps the product is fine but as a consumer how would I know?