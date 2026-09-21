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Cop on VVIP duty for deputy CM Shinde dies of heart attack

Mon, 21 September 2026
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19:16
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File photo
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File photo
A 57-year-old police sub inspector (PSI) died of a heart attack while on VVIP duty on Monday in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Vijay Shankar Sangde was on security duty for deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a government rest house in Thane when he suddenly collapsed after feeling uneasy around 1:30pm, he said.

The PSI was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, a Thane police control room official said.

The body has been sent for post mortem, while an accidental death report was registered, he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added. -- PTI

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