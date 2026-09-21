Case registered against 80 people in Ganpati visarjan row

10:20

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A dispute broke out between two groups in Thane's Titwala over which group's Ganpati idol would proceed first during the immersion procession, escalating from a verbal exchange to shoving and physical assault, police said.



Following this, the Kalyan Taluka Police registered a case against 70 to 80 people from both sides.



The incident took place during the Ganpati Visarjan procession in areas including Regency Sarvam, Shrikrishna Hospital Road, MNS Chowk and Station Road in Titwala.



According to Thane Police, the dispute began over which group's Ganpati idol would move forward first. What started as a verbal exchange later escalated into shoving and physical assault.



Those named in the case include former BJP Deputy Mayor and current Corporator Upeksha Bhoir, her husband Shaktivan Bhoir, and members of the Thackeray faction (UBT Sena), including former Corporator Suresh Bhoir and office-bearer Pradeep Bhoir.