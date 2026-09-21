British Airways starts third daily flight between Delhi, London

20:44

British Airways has started its third direct daily flight connecting Delhi and London Heathrow, increasing the total number of India services to 70 per week.



The airline on Monday said the flight launch comes as the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement enters into force, strengthening business, trade and tourism links between the two countries.



On Monday, the inaugural service arrived in the national capital from London Heathrow.



"This takes the airline's schedule to up to 70 weekly flights between India and London Heathrow during the winter season, a 25 per cent increase in flights compared with last year," British Airways said in a release.



British Airways' Chief Customer and People Officer Lisa Tremble said India is one of the airline's most important markets.



The new service has been timed to offer customers seamless onward connections via Heathrow to destinations across the US and beyond, the airline said. -- PTI