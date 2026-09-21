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Around 5 lakh Nagaland voters to receive notices over SIR discrepancies

Mon, 21 September 2026
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Nearly 5 lakh Nagaland voters to receive notices over SIR mapping discrepancies

Kohima, Sep 21 (PTI) Nearly five lakh voters in Nagaland are expected to receive notices from electoral authorities over discrepancies in mapping their details with the 2005 electoral roll as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, a day after publication of the draft electoral roll under SIR, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Awa Lorin said the exercise showed 9.33 per cent of electors under the no-mapping category, and 27.31 per cent as mapping anomalies, together accounting for 36.64 per cent.

Nagaland's draft electoral roll was published on Sunday with nearly 1.59 lakh of the 13.57 lakh voters being excluded.

Electors whose names could not be mapped to the 2005 roll, or who could not establish themselves as a progeny of a person included in the 2005 roll, would be issued notices by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), he said.

Such electors would have to produce prescribed documents before the EROs or AEROs, with the number of documents required depending on their date or year of birth, Lorin said.

"If they are satisfied with your claim and your documents, then your name will continue to appear in the final roll," he said, adding that failure to substantiate the claim or submit the required documents could result in the name not appearing in the final electoral roll, scheduled to be published on November 22.

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