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Actor Radha files complaint against sister Ambika, brother alleging Rs 50 cr cheque fraud

Mon, 21 September 2026
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Actor Ambika/Image courtesy X
Actor Ambika/Image courtesy X
Veteran actor Udayachandrika, popularly known as Radha, filed a formal police complaint on Monday against her sister, actress Ambika Nair, and their brother, Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair alias Arjun Nair, alleging they conspired to steal and forge invalid cheques to defraud her of nearly Rs 50 crore.

In a detailed petition submitted to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Radha stated she received an email alert from IDBI Bank's Porur branch on September 17. The alert notified her that five high-value cheques had been presented for encashment in Ambika's name. The cheques were written for Rs 11 lakh, Rs 13.17 crore, Rs 27.73 crore Rs 7 crore and Rs 1.79 crore.

Radha immediately requested a stop payment, stating there was no money transaction or legally enforceable debt between her and her sister.

The complaint alleges the cheques were filled out in the handwriting of their brother, Mallikarjuna.

According to Radha, Mallikarjuna is involved in various financial crimes under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, and is currently under pressure to pay a massive penalty ordered by the Madras High Court in a 2025 FEMA case. -- PTI

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