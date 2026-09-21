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2 Indian students killed during flight training in Canada

Mon, 21 September 2026
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10:07
Representational image
Representational image
Two Indian students have been killed in a tragic air accident in Canada during their flight training, the Indian mission has said.

Manoj Sivakumar from Tamil Nadu and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham from Puducherry died while they were on their flight training.

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver on Sunday expressed condolences over their death.

"The Consulate General of India, Vancouver, expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of Shri Manoj Sivakumar and Shri Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham, two Indian students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who lost their lives in a tragic air accident in Canada during their flight training," the mission said in a post on X.

"Our heartfelt sympathies are with their bereaved families and loved ones during this difficult time. The Consulate stands ready to extend all possible consular assistance to the families in connection with the repatriation of the mortal remains to India. May the departed souls rest in peace," it said. PTI

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