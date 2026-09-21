18 Cong-backed Raj councillors detained in Haryana?

20:52

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Congress leaders have alleged that the Haryana police detained 18 party-backed councillors from Rajasthan's Tijara in Panchkula district on Sunday evening while they were returning from Himachal Pradesh to vote in the election for the Tijara municipal council chairperson scheduled for Monday.



The Panchkula police, however, has denied the Congress' claim.



Upon learning about the incident, Congress leaders from Panchkula staged a sit-in outside the Pinjore police station on Monday, alleging "murder of democracy", party leaders said.



Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh demanded an impartial and high-level inquiry into the entire matter.



Congress' Panchkula district president Sanjay Chauhan said the detained councillors were let off on Monday somewhere between Shahabad and Kurukshetra for their onward journey to Rajasthan.



The 18 councillors, along with their families, had gone to Kasauli after the municipal elections on September 9, the results of which were declared on Monday, with the BJP claiming victory in over 200 to 273 urban local bodies. -- PTI