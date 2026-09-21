Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

18 Cong-backed Raj councillors detained in Haryana?

Mon, 21 September 2026
Share:
20:52
File image
File image
Congress leaders have alleged that the Haryana police detained 18 party-backed councillors from Rajasthan's Tijara in Panchkula district on Sunday evening while they were returning from Himachal Pradesh to vote in the election for the Tijara municipal council chairperson scheduled for Monday.

The Panchkula police, however, has denied the Congress' claim.

Upon learning about the incident, Congress leaders from Panchkula staged a sit-in outside the Pinjore police station on Monday, alleging "murder of democracy", party leaders said.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh demanded an impartial and high-level inquiry into the entire matter.

Congress' Panchkula district president Sanjay Chauhan said the detained councillors were let off on Monday somewhere between Shahabad and Kurukshetra for their onward journey to Rajasthan.

The 18 councillors, along with their families, had gone to Kasauli after the municipal elections on September 9, the results of which were declared on Monday, with the BJP claiming victory in over 200 to 273 urban local bodies. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Militants gun down Naga teenager in Manipur's Tamenglong
LIVE! Militants gun down Naga teenager in Manipur's Tamenglong

Modi said UP to be divided into 4 states after...: Minister
Modi said UP to be divided into 4 states after...: Minister

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has revived the long-standing discussion about dividing Uttar Pradesh, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him the state could be split into four parts after a caste census. Rajbhar's statement,...

Court reopens probe into Sonia Gandhi's voter list entry
Court reopens probe into Sonia Gandhi's voter list entry

A Delhi court has revived a legal challenge concerning Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's electoral roll inclusion, quashing a magistrate's previous order and mandating a fresh, reasoned hearing on allegations of pre-citizenship voter...

Woman judge suffers heart attack while working in court
Woman judge suffers heart attack while working in court

An Additional Civil Judge in Etah, Aarti Maurya, suffered a heart attack while on duty at the court premises and was subsequently referred to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment.

Arya Samaj certificate alone no proof of Hindu marriage: HC
Arya Samaj certificate alone no proof of Hindu marriage: HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that an Arya Samaj marriage certificate alone does not prove a valid Hindu marriage unless essential ceremonies under the Hindu Marriage Act are performed. This decision led to the reinstatement of an...