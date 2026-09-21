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10-yo-girl's hands, legs tied up, sexually assaulted

Mon, 21 September 2026
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A 10-year-old Class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted after her hands and legs were tied inside a shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said.

According to police, the girl had gone out to purchase stationery items, including a notebook and pen, when the alleged incident took place.

Police said a case was registered at the Women Police Station on the basis of the victim's complaint under relevant provisions pertaining to rape, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and wrongful confinement.

The POCSO Act provides a legal framework for protecting children from sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography, and lays down procedures for reporting and investigation of such offences.

The accused, identified as 56-year-old man, was arrested on Friday in connection with the case, police said.

The victim is a Class 6 student at a private school, according to police.

The identity of the minor has not been disclosed in accordance with legal protections applicable to child victims of sexual offences.

Police said further investigation is underway. -- ANI

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