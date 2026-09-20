Woman held for throwing two children into well in K'taka, one dies

14:04

A 28-year-old woman was taken into custody after she allegedly threw her three-and-a-half-year-old son and her sister-in-law's three-year-old son into a well following a marital dispute, in Dakshina Kannada district, the police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred at Perne village around noon on September 19 after the woman, Noorunnisa, allegedly quarrelled with her husband over a phone call, police said.



In the aftermath of the dispute, Noorunnisa allegedly threw the two children into a well near their house, they said.



Local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the children from the well. However, the sister-in-law's son died, while Noorunnisa's child was shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment, police said.



A case has been registered at Uppinangady police station.



The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned, police said. Uppinangady police are investigating the case. -- PTI