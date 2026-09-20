Two killed, one injured after mudslide in Keralam's Idukki

19:20

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Two persons were killed and a woman injured after a mudslide flattened a shed at Kottakamboor here on Sunday, fire and rescue service personnel said.



The deceased were identified as Balakrishnan and his sister Chinnu, natives of Kottakamboor near Vattavada, they said.



Balakrishnan's wife, Mariamma, was also injured in the incident and was shifted to a hospital, officials said.



According to officials, Balakrishnan and his family had gone out to work in the fields when heavy rain forced them to take shelter in a shed near the farmland.



As they waited for the rain to subside, mudslide cascaded down and damaged the structure, trapping the three persons underneath at around 3.30 pm.



After a prolonged effort, residents managed to move the shed and rescue the three persons, officials said.



According to information received from residents, Balakrishnan and Chinnu died while being taken to the hospital, officials said.



Officials said that they are also checking whether the death occurred due to electrocution following the collapse of the shed. -- PTI