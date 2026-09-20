Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Two killed, one injured after mudslide in Keralam's Idukki

Sun, 20 September 2026
Share:
19:20
File image
File image
Two persons were killed and a woman injured after a mudslide flattened a shed at Kottakamboor here on Sunday, fire and rescue service personnel said.

The deceased were identified as Balakrishnan and his sister Chinnu, natives of Kottakamboor near Vattavada, they said.

Balakrishnan's wife, Mariamma, was also injured in the incident and was shifted to a hospital, officials said.

According to officials, Balakrishnan and his family had gone out to work in the fields when heavy rain forced them to take shelter in a shed near the farmland.

As they waited for the rain to subside, mudslide cascaded down and damaged the structure, trapping the three persons underneath at around 3.30 pm.

After a prolonged effort, residents managed to move the shed and rescue the three persons, officials said.

According to information received from residents, Balakrishnan and Chinnu died while being taken to the hospital, officials said.

Officials said that they are also checking whether the death occurred due to electrocution following the collapse of the shed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IIT Bombay student suicide: Professor likely to be quizzed
LIVE! IIT Bombay student suicide: Professor likely to be quizzed

K'taka drought list to cross 200 taluks; losses hit Rs 18K cr
K'taka drought list to cross 200 taluks; losses hit Rs 18K cr

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara announced that over 200 taluks are likely to be declared drought-affected after phased assessments. The state has convened a special legislative session to discuss the crisis, farmer...

Nepal floods: Where are the nearly 6,000 still untraced?
Nepal floods: Where are the nearly 6,000 still untraced?

Nearly a month after devastating flash floods in Nepal, search operations are ongoing for approximately 6,000 people who remain unaccounted for. The floods, originating near the Nepal-Tibet border, caused widespread destruction, killing...

Asian Games: Elavenil's silver double gives India shooting boost
Asian Games: Elavenil's silver double gives India shooting boost

India's shooting campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games commenced with a strong performance, securing two silver medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. Experienced shooter Elavenil Valarivan was instrumental, winning an individual...

Shafali's 100 powers India into Asian Games final, assures silver
Shafali's 100 powers India into Asian Games final, assures silver

Shafali Verma smashed a stunning unbeaten century as India beat Bangladesh by 114 runs to enter the women's cricket final at the Asian Games.