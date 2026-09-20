Tourist from Keralam among 3 killed in separate road accidents in Himachal

22:00





Both were residents of Kattattukulam in Ernakulam district.



"Eyewitnesses have told us that the rider lost control, leading to the motorcycle skidding off the road and falling into a gorge," a police officer said.



The duo was taken to Civil Hospital in Banjar, from where Jose was shifted to Regional Hospital in Kullu for further treatment.



Kullu superintendent of police Abhishek said a case under sections 281 and 106 (rash driving) and 125A (negligent act) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, and further investigation is underway.



In a separate accident, two people were killed after being run over by a truck in Kala Amb in Sirmour district late Saturday.



The deceased were identified as Surdeep Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, and Gyan Singh, a resident of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. -- PTI

A tourist from Keralam was killed and another injured after their motorcycle fell into a gorge in the Jibhi area in Kullu district, the police said on Sunday.According to the police, the incident occurred at 1.50 pm on Sunday on the Jibhi-Sojha link road. Sabin Mathew Kurain died in the accident, while Akshara Jose sustained injuries and was hospitalised.