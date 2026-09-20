TMC office, homes of ex-MLA, councillor vandalised in Jadavpur

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A Trinamool Congress office, the residences of a former MLA and councillor, and a CPI-M-built martyrs' memorial were allegedly vandalised in south Kolkata's Jadavpur, with the Trinamool Congress and the Left separately accusing BJP workers of involvement, a charge denied by the saffron party.



Former Jadavpur MLA Debabrata Majumdar on Sunday alleged that his residence at Bijoygarh was attacked by a group of around 100-150 people whom he described as "outsiders" who joined the BJP recently.



He claimed that the group, allegedly carrying arms, moved through several areas on motorcycles on Saturday night and vandalised TMC party offices and other places before reaching his residence, where they allegedly pelted stones and broke window panes.



Former TMC councillor of ward 96 Basundhara Goswami alleged that her house was also ransacked by members of a motorcycle-borne group.



She claimed that the group was armed and carried BJP flags. -- PTI