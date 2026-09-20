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TASMAC employees to sport uniforms from Nov 15

Sun, 20 September 2026
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Employees working in TASMAC retail liquor shops will be required to wear prescribed uniforms from November 15, following government orders aimed at ensuring a uniform and professional appearance across outlets.

As per the policy note of Prohibition and Excise Department 2026-27, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) operates a total of 4,048 retail vending shops, employing 22,877 staff, inclduing supervisors, salesmen and assistant salesmen.

TASMAC is a state-run corporation vested witht the authority for wholesale and retail sales of liquor in the state.

Citing a government order, a senior official from the TASMAC on Sunday said shop supervisors will wear light blue shirts paired with navy blue trousers, while salesmen and assistant salesmen will wear beige shirts with dark grey trousers.

"All shirts must feature the TASMAC emblem affixed on the left chest and can be worn either tucked in or untucked," he added.

To ensure uniformity in fabric shades across all districts, staff must procure the approved fabric exclusively from the state-owned Co-Optex outlets located in their respective district headquarters by October 31, 2026. "Stitching must be completed by November 10, 2026", he added.

Noting that wearing the prescribed uniform throughout business hours becomes mandatory on November 15, 2026, the TASMAC official said district managers have been directed to conduct inspections starting mid-November. -- PTI

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