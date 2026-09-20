Senior scribe Payal Mehta passes away; PM, Rahul Gandhi, speaker, CMs offer condolences

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Payal Mehta during a meeting with PM Narendra Modi/Image Courtesy Narendra Modi on X

Payal Mehta, a senior journalist with CNN-News18, passed away in the early hours of Sunday in Mumbai.



Mehta (46) was on a visit to Mumbai when she developed uneasiness early in the morning. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later passed away.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other Union ministers condoled Mehta's death.



In a post on X, senior journalist Sheela Bhatt said, "On a visit to Mumbai, she developed uneasiness. Around 2 am she was taken to the hospital. Before any treatment could be administered, her pulse went silent".



Mehta was known as a hard-working journalist who covered the Parliament, the government and the BJP.



"Payal Mehta Ji was a hardworking journalist who remained firmly connected to the ground, bringing a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting," Modi said in a post on X.



He emphasised that beyond her work, Mehta would be remembered for the kindness and warmth with which she touched many lives.



"Her sudden and untimely passing is extremely saddening. My condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength in this difficult hour. Om Shanti," he said. -- PTI