Self-styled godman held in TN for abusing women, filming them

18:53

A self-styled godman, who duped people by claiming to perform occult rites, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing and filming women and minor girls in an obscene manner and selling the video clips, the police said on Sunday.



The accused, identified as Vijayaraja (50), was running an occult rituals centre at Vazhapadi near here and he clandestinely filmed his victims under the pretext of performing rites, before distributing the footage through dark web forums, the police added.



The crime came to light when he allegedly attempted to molest a schoolgirl who had approached him to collect donations for Vinayagar Chaturthi festival.



The frightened student informed her parents, prompting an angry group of family members and local youths to storm the ritual centre named 'Saneeswara.'



Noticing the approaching crowd, Vijayaraja locked the premises and fled the area.



Following an intensive search, locals tracked him down at a hiding spot nearby, restrained him, and handed him over to the Vazhapadi police.



The arrest led to the recovery of a laptop containing over 50 videos of women and schoolgirls, that purportedly showed them in an obscene manner. -- PTI