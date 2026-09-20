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Search continues for 6,000 people 4 weeks after Nepal floods

Sun, 20 September 2026
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Search operations continued in Nepal on Sunday for around 6,000 people who are still unaccounted for nearly four weeks after the devastating flash floods that killed more than 1,400.

Flash floods, originating near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The floods also killed 43 people on the Chinese side, where more than 500 remain missing, according to Chinese media.

The search in Nepal has continued across river stretches, debris fields and damaged hydropower projects in Rasuwa and neighbouring districts.

At the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project in Rasuwa, rescuers have recovered 17 bodies from a tunnel. The bodies were found trapped in reinforcement mesh and buried in mud. Rescuers used grinders, gas cutters and rotary equipment to retrieve them, according to the Nepali Army.

Earlier this month, a Nepal Army field commander said clearing the material from some of the affected tunnels could take three to four months because of the volume and condition of the debris.

The disaster has also left large parts of the affected region struggling with damaged roads and bridges. -- PTI

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