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Salman says 'nothing is wrong' with his health after 'Bigg Boss 20' concerns

Sun, 20 September 2026
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Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has clarified that there is "nothing wrong with his health" after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 20' left fans worried about his well-being.

During the episode, Salman was seen placing his hand on his heart midway through the show. He subsequently appeared to have difficulty speaking before lying down on the stage and asking for a doctor. The sequence quickly sparked concern among viewers, with several fans taking to social media to wish the actor well.

Amid the growing concern, Salman addressed the situation through a statement shared on his Instagram Story, making it clear that the dramatic sequence had been misunderstood.

"Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God," Salman wrote.

The actor also expressed his disappointment with the way the 'Bigg Boss' promo had been edited, saying that the cut made it appear as though he was genuinely experiencing a health crisis.

According to Salman, the pain he displayed was part of a larger point he was trying to make to contestant Qazi. 

He explained that he was attempting to show Qazi why using his health as a form of entertainment was inappropriate, particularly because the other housemates were unaware that he was acting and were genuinely worried about him. -- ANI

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