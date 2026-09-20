Salman Khan to perform at IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi

13:41

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to return to the stage of the IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi.



The 27th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards will take place on January 22 and 23, 2027, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.



Khan said IIFA is not just an award show, but a celebration of the films.



"IIFA and I go back a long, long way. I have been part of this journey since its early years, and every time IIFA calls, there is a special feeling because it is not just an awards show, it is a celebration of our films, our people and the audiences," he said in a statement.



"I have performed at IIFA across the years, but coming back to Abu Dhabi always feels different. I have a deep connection with this city, and some very special memories here," he added.



The IIFA Awards 2027 will be hosted by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan, while the IIFA Digital Awards 2027 will be hosted by Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. -- PTI