Protests in Manipur's Kangpokpi over detention of 7 Kuki villagers

20:45

Violent protests erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district over the alleged detention of seven Kuki villagers by security forces, with agitators blocking roads and pelting stones at government vehicles, officials said on Sunday.



The protests continued from around 10 pm on Saturday till midnight in Motbung and nearby areas, during which agitators allegedly burnt tyres on roads and pelted stones at government vehicles, they said.



The protesters claimed that the seven villagers from Kholen were detained by security forces without being given any reason.



Kholen, located close to the Naga-dominated Chawangkining village in the district, had recently come under attack by armed miscreants.



Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, who also allegedly dug up portions of National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) at Motbung using heavy construction equipment to prevent security forces' vehicles from moving, officials said.



A few protesters suffered injuries during the agitation and were admitted to a local hospital, they said. -- PTI