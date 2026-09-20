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Protest erupts after non-veg food found near Ganesh event

Sun, 20 September 2026
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23:35
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Members of some Hindu organisations on Sunday held a protest here alleging that a packet of non-veg food material was thrown near a cooking vessel when the 'Annadanam' programme was organised as part of Lord Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

However, police, based on prima facie information, said a packet of bones and food waste was found outside the annadanam distribution place near a housing society in Madannapet area.

"Three residents of the housing society were accused of throwing the packet following which some Hindu organisations held a protest. Police reached the spot and took three persons into custody," a police official said.

The Ganesh pandal organising committee members also gave a petition to the police and further investigation was underway, the official said, adding stringent action will be initiated against those found responsible for the act.

The situation is peaceful, the official further said and warned against spreading rumours. -- PTI

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