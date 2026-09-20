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President Murmu's to be on three-day visit to Gujarat from Sep 21

Sun, 20 September 2026
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President Droupadi Murmu will be on a visit Gujarat during September 21-23, her office said on Sunday.

She will preside over the 72nd National Film Awards at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, on September 22, it said in a statement.

On September 23, the President will grace the 75th annual convocation at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda at Vadodara.

On the same day, she will launch Brahma Kumaris' campaign 'Spiritual Awakening for World Renewal' and inaugurate the Global Spiritual Palace Retreat Centre at Vadodara.

President Murmu will also virtually launch the campaign 'Youth for Viksit Bharat: Awakening Inner Strength for Nation Building' of Brahma Kumaris, Nadiad, on the occasion, the statement said. -- PTI

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