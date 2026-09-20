Police officer on run for over one week held in Wayanad tobacco theft case

14:29

A police officer who was on the run for past 10 days after allegedly stealing seven bags of seized banned tobacco products from Sultan Bathery station Wayanad was taken into custody on Sunday, officials said.



Senior civil police officer Sabith, who is suspected of stealing the seized products from the station, was taken into custody from Kalamassery in Ernakulam district on Sunday morning, they said.



Sabith had been untraceable since the theft came to light on September 10.



He was recently suspended from service and a special team was formed to track him down.



Although police tracking his mobile phone's location found he was in Ernakulam, investigators could not trace him because he frequently changed locations, officials said.



However, following a tip-off on Sunday, he was intercepted near Kalamassery, they said.



A police team is taking Sabith to Sultan Bathery, where he will be interrogated before being produced before a magistrate as part of the remand procedure, officials said. -- PTI