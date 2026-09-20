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Pak: Ex-PM Imran Khan's sister detained by authorities

Sun, 20 September 2026
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Sister of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan Aleema Khan (right)/Video Grab/ANI Photo
Sister of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan Aleema Khan (right)/Video Grab/ANI Photo
Pakistani authorities on Sunday detained Aleema Khan, the sister of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, ahead of a planned protest by his party next week.

Aleema was detained in Lahore and transferred to Kot Lakhpat jail, according to sources.

She has been advocating for 73-year-old Khan's release from jail. He has been incarcerated since 2023.

Aleema was detained under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, which allows local police to arrest anyone perceived as a threat to public peace. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Ijaz issued the detention order for a period of 30 days.

The action comes ahead of a planned protest by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on September 27 to pressure the government to release the former cricketer-turned-politician from jail.

Noreen Niazi, another sister of the PTI founder, told Geo News she received information on Aleema being taken to Kot Lakhpat jail, and added that she was taken into custody while leaving her home. -- PTI

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