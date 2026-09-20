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Over 47 kg heroin recovered in Punjab's Faridkot

Sun, 20 September 2026
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The Punjab police recovered over 47 kg heroin and also arms and ammunition from four people as it unearthed a cross-border heroin smuggling network in Faridkot on Sunday.

"In a major breakthrough, @FaridkotPolice busts a cross-border heroin smuggling network, apprehends 4 operatives and recovers 47.3 kg heroin, 3 pistols, 3 magazines, 15 cartridges and 2 vehicles," director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Investigation revealed that the accused are linked to a network involved in cross-border smuggling of heroin and illegal arms into Punjab, he said.

A case has been registered at Police Station Sadiq in Faridkot.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its forward and backward linkages, the DGP said. -- PTI

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