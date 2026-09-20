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Over 200 K'taka taluks likely to be declared drought-hit

Sun, 20 September 2026
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More than 200 taluks across Karnataka are likely to be included in the drought-affected list as the government assesses them in phases based on prescribed criteria and ground-truthing, deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Sunday.

He said 101 taluks were declared drought-affected in the first phase, followed by another 24. An additional 52 taluks are expected to be declared drought-affected in the next three to four days.

In the subsequent phase, ground-truthing will be undertaken in around 50 more taluks before a decision is taken based on the assessment, he added.

"Based on the data available now, more than 200 taluks across the state are likely to be included in the drought-affected list," Parameshwara, who holds the Revenue portfolio, told reporters here.

He said the situation would continue to be reviewed until the end of the monsoon season. Taluks such as Jagaluru, which have not yet been included, could also be declared drought-affected in subsequent phases if they meet the prescribed criteria.

"People need not be anxious if their taluk has not yet been included in the list," he said.

Parameshwara said a three-day Special Session of the state legislature has been convened to discuss the drought situation and the Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats ecologically sensitive areas. -- PTI

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