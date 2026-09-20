Odisha man held for allegedly poisoning wife to death

19:38

The police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly poisoning his 24-year-old wife to death in Odisha's Kendrapara district, an official said on Sunday.



The incident took place at Karanga village within Marshaghai police station limits on Friday night, inspector-in-charge Tapan Kumar Nayak said.



The deceased, Subhashree Das, allegedly died after being forced to consume poison, according to a complaint lodged by her mother, Manorama Das, on Saturday.



In her complaint, Manorama alleged that her daughter had married Nigam Das in 2024 and was being harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry.



She further alleged that the accused and his relatives forced Subhashree to consume poison on Friday night, resulting in her death.



Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act and arrested Nigam Das.



Further investigation is underway, the police said. -- PTI