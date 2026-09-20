Masked men fire at Delhi medical shop; foreign links probed

20:53

The Delhi police are probing a possible extortion angle and the suspected involvement of a network linked to foreign-based gangster Kapil Sangwan after two masked men allegedly opened fire at a medical shop in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh, officials said on Sunday.



No one was injured in the firing that took place at a medical shop in Naya Bazar around 8.30 pm on Saturday, they said.



Shop owner Sanjay Rohilla, 51, told police that two men aged between 25 and 30 and covering their faces arrived outside his shop on a motorcycle.



One of the men got off the motorcycle and allegedly fired a shot towards the upper portion of the shop, following which both fled, police said, citing the shop owner.



Police teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and collected evidence as part of the investigation.



Police are examining footage from cameras installed around the medical shop and nearby roads to establish the route taken by the shooters.



The motorcycle's registration details, if visible in the CCTV footage, will also be verified, they said.



Police are also examining the circumstances behind the firing and the possible motive for targeting the medical shop. -- PTI