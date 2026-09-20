Marandi demands CBI probe into Jharkhand recruitment exam irregularities

21:27

Jharkhand's Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Sunday accused the JMM-led government of "trading away the future" of job aspirants, demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by state agencies.



Marandi, a BJP leader, demanded action against all chairpersons, members and other officials of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) who have held positions in the two recruitment bodies since 2023.



"The government is bargaining with the future of Jharkhand's children. It is selling their jobs. This JMM-led government is only catching middlemen and saving those who actually indulged in malpractices and corruption in both the agencies and played with the futures of thousands of students," he alleged.



Marandi claimed that the CID had filed an affidavit before the court stating that the entire examination process was tainted.



"If the entire process was tainted, why was the court misled earlier," he asked.



Marandi said the state government should investigate the roles of all chairpersons and secretaries of the JPSC and JSSC, and take action against those found guilty. -- PTI