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Leopard enters house in Himachal's Sirmaur; rescued after 36 hours

Sun, 20 September 2026
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A leopard which entered a house in a village in Sirmaur district's Sangrah subdivision has been rescued after 36 hours, officials said on Sunday.

According to eyewitness Rambhaj, the big cat entered a ground-floor room of retired teacher Meena Ram's house in Chuinadhar village to hunt a dog. The leopard attacked the dog in the room and a fierce fight ensued between them.

Upon realising the leopard had entered the house, the family latched the door from the outside and informed the Forest Department.

A Forest Department team led by Sangrah Forest Range Officer Satya Prakash Sharma arrived at the scene on Friday.

Forest officials said capturing the leopard required a tranquilliser gun and a sharpshooter who were called from outside, a process that took considerable time.

After 36 hours, the leopard was tranquillised safely and released into a nearby dense forest. A medical examination confirmed that the leopard was in perfect health. -- PTI

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