Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan's eldest daughter dies

Sun, 20 September 2026
Share:
17:27
Actor Sivaji Ganesan/File image
Actor Sivaji Ganesan/File image
Shanthi Narayanasamy, the eldest daughter of legendary Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, passed away here on Sunday following a brief illness, family sources said.

She was 71.

Shanthi breathed her last in the city after experiencing health-related complications over the past few days, they said.

She is survived by her siblings -- film producer Ramkumar, actor Prabhu and sister Thenmozhi.

She was the firstborn child of the late thespian and his wife Kamala Ganesan.

Though staying largely away from the limelight compared to her brothers, Shanthi shared a deep connection with Tamil cinema history. Her father famously named Chennai's iconic Shanthi Theatre, a longstanding cultural landmark on Anna Salai, in her honour.

She also made her mark in the industry behind the scenes, notably producing her father's 1974 blockbuster film 'Thangapathakkam'.

Several political leaders and members of the Tamil film fraternity have reached out to the family to express their condolences over her demise. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Oil prices face upside risks as supply disruptions deepen
LIVE! Oil prices face upside risks as supply disruptions deepen

Howitzers roar as India, US armies drill amid tariff threat
Howitzers roar as India, US armies drill amid tariff threat

Indian and US Army personnel conducted a live-firing demonstration involving the M777 Ultra Light Howitzer at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan as part of the ongoing bilateral Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, showcasing artillery...

Tejas takes centre stage as India, Japan air chiefs fly sortie
Tejas takes centre stage as India, Japan air chiefs fly sortie

Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita took off from Air Force Station Jodhpur in Tejas aircraft on Sunday during the ongoing Indo-Japan bilateral air...

Asian Games: Elavenil's silver double gives India shooting boost
Asian Games: Elavenil's silver double gives India shooting boost

India's shooting campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games commenced with a strong performance, securing two silver medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. Experienced shooter Elavenil Valarivan was instrumental, winning an individual...

Shafali's 100 powers India into Asian Games final, assures silver
Shafali's 100 powers India into Asian Games final, assures silver

Shafali Verma smashed a stunning unbeaten century as India beat Bangladesh by 114 runs to enter the women's cricket final at the Asian Games.