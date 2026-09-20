K'taka FDA cancels 16 drug licences of retailers, wholesalers

21:46

The Karnataka FDA on Sunday said it has cancelled 16 drug licences of retailers and wholesalers and suspended eight others in connection with the alleged distribution and sale of spurious medicines.



The action follows an inspection by the Food Safety and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Drug Enforcement Wing on August 18, which busted an alleged unlicensed pharmaceutical repacking and relabelling operation at a farmhouse in Kurubarakeranahalli, Bidadi, in Bengaluru South district.



Officials said spurious drugs, machinery and printing materials valued at around Rs 5.05 crore were seized during the raid, with the inventory of seized materials estimated at Rs 4.91 crore.



Preliminary investigation revealed that low-cost medicines procured from neighbouring states were allegedly repacked in new vials and relabelled as expensive life-saving medicines from multinational companies, including products purportedly bearing the 'Pfizer' brand, the department said in a release.



The counterfeit labels also carried QR or scanning codes, which were found to be non-functional during verification, it said.



The department said the seized products could pose a serious threat to public health as spurious medicines may contain no active pharmaceutical ingredients, incorrect ingredients or potentially harmful substances. -- PTI