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Kolkata Durga Puja committee apologises over poster controversy

Sun, 20 September 2026
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A Durga Puja committee in south Kolkata issued an apology on Sunday after its theme poster triggered controversy, with several people alleging that it was disrespectful towards late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.

The Behala Young Men's Association said there was no intention to insult or ridicule the legendary musician through the poster that featured an image of a tabla accompanied by the Bengali caption "Fakir Hussain".

"We had only intended to present a childlike representation in keeping with this year's theme. We had no intention of belittling or making fun of any legendary personality like him, who had a connection with Kolkata. If this has hurt any artiste or individual, we unreservedly apologise," the committee said in a statement.

The puja's theme this year is "Chhuti" (holiday), exploring the contrast between childhood imagination and the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI), it said.

The theme seeks to recreate a time when children could immerse themselves in their imagination simply by looking at clouds, an experience the organisers believe is gradually disappearing, it added. -- PTI

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