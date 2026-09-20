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Keralam: Aravana prasadam shortage at Sabarimala triggers protests

Sun, 20 September 2026
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Keralam health minister K Muralidharan on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the shortage of 'Aravana prasadam' at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, which has led to protests among Ayyappa pilgrims, and questioned the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) decision to undertake renovation work at the plant while the hill shrine was open to devotees.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Muralidharan said that while the TDB President had contacted him and explained that technical maintenance was being carried out at the plant ahead of the pilgrimage season, the timing of the work raised concerns.

"The Travancore Devaswom Board president called me and explained that, with the pilgrimage season approaching, renovation work was being carried out at the plant. However, normally, such renovation work is undertaken when the temple is closed. In this case, the work was carried out at a time when the maximum number of devotees visit Sabarimala ahead of the Mandala season. Naturally, this has raised serious concerns," the minister said.

Underlining the concerns among pilgrims, Muralidharan said that logistical issues arising ahead of the peak pilgrimage season could raise questions about preparedness during the period of increased footfall. -- ANI

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