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Jan Suraaj Party announces 5 candidates for upcoming Bihar MLC polls

Sun, 20 September 2026
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Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday announced candidates for five constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council, where elections are likely to be announced soon.

Elections are to be held for a total of eight constituencies -- four graduates' and teachers' seats each -- terms of which expire in November.

Addressing a press conference, Kishor declared the names of five candidates, including Afaq Ahmed, who will seek re-election from Saran teachers' constituency, which he had won six years ago with the support of the former poll strategist, who was then yet to float his party.

Lawyer and academician-turned-politician Divya Jyoti, who joined the party last week, was fielded from Patna teachers' constituency, which is currently being held by JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.

The party has also fielded S P Rai from Darbhanga teachers' constituency, Ravindra Yadav from Darbhanga graduates' seat, Rajnish Ranjan from Kosi graduates' constituency, he said.

This election, separate from the Bihar Assembly polls, will cover four graduates' and four teachers' constituencies across around 30 districts. JSP had earlier said it would contest all eight seats, as part of its organisational expansion strategy.

In the MLC polls, candidates' local influence, standing among graduate and teacher voters, and the strength of party organisations are expected to be key factors. -- PTI

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