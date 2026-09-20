IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of Keralam from Sep 20 to 24

20:55

The IMD on Sunday predicted heavy rains in some parts of Keralam over the next four days which would bring relief to the state which has been reeling under rising temperatures and frequent power cuts.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said that there was a possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places in Keralam from September 20 to 21.



During the day, the weather agency upgraded the alerts in Kottayam and Idukki districts from yellow to orange.



Additionally, it issued a yellow alert in five other districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kannur.



An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.



Keralam has witnessed a weak monsoon this year, with a rainfall deficit of 28 per cent from June 1 to September 17, according to IMD data.



The lack of proper rainfall in the last couple of months has led to rising temperatures, increased electricity consumption and resultant frequent power cuts. -- PTI