IIT Bombay student suicide: Professor likely to be quizzed

19:34

The Crime Branch, which has taken over the probe into the alleged suicide of a 22-year-old IIT Bombay student, is likely to summon a professor from the premier institute and others for questioning, officials said on Sunday.



The professor has been named as an accused in the case, which will be handled by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Detection), they said.



Sahil Ravindra Wakode was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in Hostel Number 4 on the Powai campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, they said.



Wakode, a native of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was a second-year BTech student in the Energy Science and Engineering department.



The Powai police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint filed by the student's parents.



The family has alleged that Wakode was subjected to institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination before he took the extreme step, which triggered a protest by students on the campus. The protesters claimed that Wakode faced severe pressure and threats of academic suspension.



The case was transferred to the Crime Branch on Saturday night. -- PTI