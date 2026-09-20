Four-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run accident in Hyderabad

14:15

A four-year-old boy died when a car ran over him while he was crossing a road here, the police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred in an area under the limits of IS Sadan Police Station at around 11 PM on Saturday when the child had accompanied his parents to a hotel for dinner.



"While the boy was crossing the road, one four-wheeler hit him resulting in his death of the spot," a police official said.



The driver of the four-wheeler fled after the accident. A case was registered and further investigation was underway. -- PTI