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Delhi SIR: Advani, Jaishankar, Sandhu get notices over voter issues

Sun, 20 September 2026
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23:03
BJP stalwart LK Advani/ANI Photo
BJP stalwart LK Advani/ANI Photo
Former deputy prime minister LK Advani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Election Commissioner SS Sandhu are among the many prominent figures in the list of voters who have been issued notices for "discrepancies" in their details furnished under the SIR exercise, officials said on Sunday.

After publication of draft rolls of over 97 lakh voters under the SIR, 33.13 lakh notices were being issued over "discrepancies" in details furnished by people in their enumeration forms. 

Most notices were issued for voter details not matching with the information in the last SIR in 2002.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who along with his wife was issued notices under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls under the "unmapped with last SIR" category, lashed out at the EC and called the SIR "special intensive deletion" of votes.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office, however, maintained that system-generated notices were being issued to voters with discrepancies to correct their data in ECINET and stressed that "there is no existential crisis as is being brought out in social and print".

The list of voters issued notices has been uploaded on the website of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Those who have already been issued notice or who are to be issued one soon include foreign secretary Vikram Misri, ex Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, former JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar, ex Delhi LG Najeeb Jung, former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, former army chief Upendra Dwevedi and CBI Director Praveen Sood, officials said.

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