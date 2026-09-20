Biker killed as iron barricade from Metro work site falls on him in Mumbai

13:43

The incident occurred on LBS Road in Ghatkopar on Friday.



The victim, identified as Wasim Haidar Rizvi, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Ghatkopar, was riding his motorbike when the nearly 6x8-foot iron barricade suddenly fell on him near a biotech company building, an official from Parksite police station said.



Rizvi was immediately rushed to the state-run Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.



The Parksite police later registered a case and initiated a probe into the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.



There have been safety concerns surrounding the Metro construction projects in the city. -- PTI

A 54-year-old plumber was killed after a heavy iron barricade erected for ongoing Metro construction work collapsed while he was riding his motorcycle in Mumbai, officials said on Sunday.