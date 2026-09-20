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Biker killed as iron barricade from Metro work site falls on him in Mumbai

Sun, 20 September 2026
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A 54-year-old plumber was killed after a heavy iron barricade erected for ongoing Metro construction work collapsed while he was riding his motorcycle in Mumbai, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on LBS Road in Ghatkopar on Friday. 

The victim, identified as Wasim Haidar Rizvi, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Ghatkopar, was riding his motorbike when the nearly 6x8-foot iron barricade suddenly fell on him near a biotech company building, an official from Parksite police station said. 

Rizvi was immediately rushed to the state-run Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The Parksite police later registered a case and initiated a probe into the circumstances leading to the fatal accident. 

There have been safety concerns surrounding the Metro construction projects in the city. -- PTI

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