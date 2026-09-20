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Annamalai rejects Periyar's atheistic policies, anti-Brahmin ideologies

Sun, 20 September 2026
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Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai/@annamalai_k/X
Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai/@annamalai_k/X
Asserting that there are "numerous contradictions" in the history of Dravidian stalwart E V Ramasamy 'Periyar', former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said that he completely rejects his atheistic and anti-Brahmin ideologies, while acknowledging his contributions to women's empowerment and caste eradication.

Addressing a gathering of volunteers who participated in a Vaigai river cleanup drive, he drew a firm line between Periyar's social reforms and his core ideological principles.

"We accept that he spoke well for women's liberation. We accept that he spoke about caste eradication," Annamalai stated.

"However, I absolutely do not accept Periyar's atheistic policies, and I absolutely do not accept Periyar's anti-Brahminism," he added.

Highlighting alleged historical contradictions in the Dravidian leader's stances, Annamalai said, "He spoke about Hindi opposition in 1935, but the same Periyar in 1965 said to shoot anyone who protests against Hindi."

He also claimed that Periyar did not consistently back the DMK, noting, "In 1961, he asked people to vote for Pachai Thamizhan Kamaraj" (Former Chief Minister K Kamaraj was hailed by Periyar as Pachai Thamizhan, which denotes that he is a real Tamilian). -- PTI

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