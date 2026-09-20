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2 dead, 4 hurt in electrocution near Ganapati pandal in Mumbai

Sun, 20 September 2026
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Two persons, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and several others injured in an electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area early Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Ustav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki at around 2:20 am, when the Lalbaug area was witnessing massive crowds amid the ongoing Ganapati festival, they said.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 2.42 am, following which personnel from the fire brigade, police, BEST and the civic ward office were mobilised to the spot, civic officials said.

According to information received from police personnel at the site, five injured persons were taken to Masina Hospital in Byculla, while others were shifted to Global Hospital in Parel.

At Masina Hospital, eight-year-old Raghni Ghanshyam Yadav was declared brought dead. Kiran Akbar Naik, 19, Tanvi Narsh Hande, 19, Sahil Sandip Tare, 19, and Ruhi Singh, 12, were undergoing treatment, with their conditions awaited.

The official later reported a second death, saying a

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